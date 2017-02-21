"I am single."

Josh Henderson is single and ready to mingle! The hunky actor dished on his personal life at the premiere of his new E! series The Arrangement, and revealed what he's looking for in a relationship.

"Sense of humor, spontaneity and just a good person," Josh said. "I'm really attracted to someone who just has a good heart and a good soul and is just a giver."

On the show, Josh plays movie star Kyle West, who offers budding actress Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) a marriage contract after meeting her at an audition and starting a romance.