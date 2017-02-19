AMC
AMC
After what felt like a lifetime, but was only really just about a full year, The Walking Dead finally reunited one of our favorite pair of characters and, well, we're having mixed feelings about it.
Of course, we're talking about the long-awaited reconnection between Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) after the latter arrived at the Kingdom for safeguarding against the Saviors in last week's midseason premiere. And it might have never happened if it weren't for Richard and his plot to lure the Saviors to Carol's cabin, sacrificing her in order to force King Ezekiel into joining the war against Negan and his crew.
AMC
Naturally, Daryl was never going to let that bit of insanity happen. But it did alert him to Carol's whereabouts, no thanks to Morgan's lie last week about her leaving for parts unknown. And seeing the two share a hug, for the first time since they embraced after she and Maggie escaped from Paula's compound last season, filled us with all kinds of happiness.
It's what happened after that we're still not sure how to feel about. As they sat down for a meal, Carol burst into tears and asked Daryl if the Saviors came to Alexandria, if they hurt anyone. And in that moment, Daryl made the decision to keep Carol in the dark about Glenn and Abraham's murders, telling her that Rick and the gang won.
On the one hand, it's sweet that he's trying to protect his friend from the savagery that everyone else is still struggling to recover from. But on the other hand, is it really fair of him to make that choice for her? We all know she's going to find out anyway. Morgan knows what happened, after all. Something tells us she won't be too pleased with her pal when that time comes.
What do you think about Daryl's lie? Did he do the right thing or is he in the wrong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
