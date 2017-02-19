After what felt like a lifetime, but was only really just about a full year, The Walking Dead finally reunited one of our favorite pair of characters and, well, we're having mixed feelings about it.

Of course, we're talking about the long-awaited reconnection between Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) after the latter arrived at the Kingdom for safeguarding against the Saviors in last week's midseason premiere. And it might have never happened if it weren't for Richard and his plot to lure the Saviors to Carol's cabin, sacrificing her in order to force King Ezekiel into joining the war against Negan and his crew.