Getting Kate Upton's body may take some work, but her beauty look? That's now a whole lot more attainable.

The Sports Illustrated cover model was the talk of the night at the magazine's Swimsuit Premiere party. Her dramatic smoky-eye-and-neutral-lip combo perfectly accentuated her simple LBD. The mastermind behind this sultry beauty look? Celeb makeup artist Tracy Murphy, who claims with the right tricks and tools, you can definitely achieve it at home.

Curious about how to recreate it? The supermodel and her makeup guru shared exclusive tips on how to look red carpet-ready in the video above—just hit play!