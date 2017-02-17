Getting Kate Upton's body may take some work, but her beauty look? That's now a whole lot more attainable.
The Sports Illustrated cover model was the talk of the night at the magazine's Swimsuit Premiere party. Her dramatic smoky-eye-and-neutral-lip combo perfectly accentuated her simple LBD. The mastermind behind this sultry beauty look? Celeb makeup artist Tracy Murphy, who claims with the right tricks and tools, you can definitely achieve it at home.
Curious about how to recreate it? The supermodel and her makeup guru shared exclusive tips on how to look red carpet-ready in the video above—just hit play!
Dennis Van Tine/Sipa USA
"People are obsessed with her head-to-toe look, but her eyes are so amazing, so I like pulling them out," the beauty guru told E! News.
The first step is to volumize the lashes. "I have a double-ended mascara that's one of my favorite things of all time," said the makeup artist and founder of Lash Star Beauty. "It has a finer brush that gets baby lashes, and the second brush is a lash builder."
To finish things off, bring on the heat. "As a final touch, there's a great USB-heated eyelash curler from Lash Star...to set lash hairs in place," recommended Tracy. Insider tip: Kate also uses this product on stubborn brow hair.
What are some of Kate's other favorite products? "Shimmer Brick, which is something I use every day," said the model. "And Tammy Fender [skin care]. We put it on our face after three hours of sleep, and we got compliments that our skin was glowing." The beauty also always has eye drops around for her contacts.
Loved this look? We may see it on Kate again, as the soon-to-be-married star called her latest glam session "like a test for a wedding."