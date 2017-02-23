ABC/Jeff Lipsky
And the Oscar goes to...we don't know yet!
But we will on Sunday when the 89th annual Oscars takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
La La Land is going into the night with 14 nominations. Justin Timberlake is not only a first-time nominee for "Can't Stop The Feeling," but he'll also be performing the Trolls tune during the show.
Moonlight has proven to be the indie that could and Jimmy Kimmel may be pranked by Matt Damon during his hosting debut.
It's time to roll out the red carpet because I'm giving you my predictions of who will be going home a winner on Sunday night...
Best Picture
La La Land is definitely the favorite and for good reason. The movie is a love letter to Hollywood and is likely to bring some more original musicals to the big screen sooner rather than later. Hidden Figures does pose a threat for its feel-good vibes and remarkable true story. Indie fans are hoping Moonlight will slide in and win, but it's probably too indie (and too gay) for voters.
Actor in a Leading Role
Look for Casey Affleck to become a first-time Oscar winner for his work in Manchester by the Sea. However, be on the look out for Denzel Washington to possibly push through for Fences. Denzel is so loved in Hollywood, I wouldn't be surprised if Academy members went with the longtime favorite.
Actress in a Leading Role
Not sure what I will do if Emma Stone doesn't win for her performance in La La Land. Keep in mind, however, the award season started off with Natalie Portman and Stone neck-in-neck but when Isabelle Huppert snatched the Golden Globe from the Jackie star, the French actress' Oscar cred for Elle went up a few notches. But will her chilling portrayal of a vigilante rape victim sway enough votes to squash Stone's city of stars dreams? I don't think so.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali delivered a perfect performance in Moonlight as a drug dealer who shows some heart for a young boy struggling with his sexuality.
Actress in a Supporting Role
If Viola Davis doesn't win for her work in Fences then something really is wrong with the universe. Period.
Animated Feature Film
Everyone is wild for Zootopia. The feel-good movie not only is the perfect family flick but it comes with a social message that's strong yet subtle enough not to come off too preachy.
See you at the Oscars!