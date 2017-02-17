Having a famous father may have its perks. For Lisa Marie Presley, however, it isn't enough to prevent a difficult financial situation.

As the singer-songwriter made headlines this week after opposing ex-husband Michael Lockwood's request for spousal support, court documents are revealing a glimpse into Lisa's finances or lack thereof.

In official docs obtained by E! News, Elvis Presley's daughter claims that she receives monthly income of approximately $100,000 a month from her inheritance.

According to the singer, her business manager did not pay taxes that caused her to have "considerable tax liability outstanding from this income over the last several years."

She owes the IRS "one and one-half million dollars, and over five million to the Government of the United Kingdom." In addition, Lisa admits that she owes $250,000 in state taxes and hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional debt.