Hollywood's got another case of the blues.

But all is OK because what I'm talking about is Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Yup, the Smurfs are back!

Demi Lovato stars as Smurfette with Joe Manganiello as Hefty Smurf and Ariel Winter as SmurfLily.

"I loved playing Smurfette," Lovato says. "She's kind and compassionate and really takes care of her fellow Smurfs. But she's also really brave—she's adventurous and when she wants something, she goes and gets it."