Check Out Demi Lovato, Joe Manganiello and Ariel Winter With Their Smurf Characters

by Marc Malkin

Demi Lovato, SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE

Hollywood's got another case of the blues.

But all is OK because what I'm talking about is Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Yup, the Smurfs are back!

Demi Lovato stars as Smurfette with Joe Manganiello as Hefty Smurf and Ariel Winter as SmurfLily.

"I loved playing Smurfette," Lovato says. "She's kind and compassionate and really takes care of her fellow Smurfs. But she's also really brave—she's adventurous and when she wants something, she goes and gets it."

And there's more!

Julia Roberts is SmurfWillow and Tituss Burges is Vanity Smurf.

And only E! News has a sneak peek at exclusive images of some of the cast hanging with their blue big screen alter egos.

Check out the pics in the gallery below.

Smurfs: The Lost Village is set for release on Apr. 7.

