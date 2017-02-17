Hollywood stars seem to have miraculous hair—shiny, voluminous and ever-changing.

Have you ever wondered how celebrities keep their hair so healthy, while simultaneously overworking their hair? The answer to all of this question isn't quite a secret anymore. However, today's products and practices surrounding hair extensions are so advanced that it leaves us all asking, "Is that her real hair?"

Only an insider could tell you. So we asked celebrity hairstylist Gabrielle Corney, whose clients include RHOA's Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield, Evelyn Lozada, Brandy and June Ambrose, to weigh in on the mystique of celebrity hair extensions. "Weaves and extensions are the ultimate hair accessory and shouldn't be considered a necessity," she told us. "When properly cared for and maintained, they can promote hair growth and health."

Want to know more? Keep reading!