Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Relationship Update: Is She Ready to File for Divorce?

What's really going on between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck?

On Friday, reports surfaced saying that Jennifer was ready to file for divorce from Ben, almost two years after the couple separated. But a source tells E! News, "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."

The source continues, "There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely. They love each other and that hasn't changed. But it's unclear what the future holds for them."

But, no matter what happens between the couple, Jennifer and Ben will continue to remain a "united front" and "always prioritize the children."

To get more scoop on the couple's relationship status, take a look at the E! News video above!

