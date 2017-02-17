What's really going on between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck?

On Friday, reports surfaced saying that Jennifer was ready to file for divorce from Ben, almost two years after the couple separated. But a source tells E! News, "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."

The source continues, "There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely. They love each other and that hasn't changed. But it's unclear what the future holds for them."