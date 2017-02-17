Everything We Know About George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Twins

Without saying a word, George Clooney and Amal Clooney shocked and delighted fans worldwide with their most exciting news yet—they are going to become parents in 2017.
And even better—they are expecting twins!
Here is everything we know so far about their upcoming arrivals:
Amal Is Due to Give Birth in June: News about her pregnancy and month that she is set to welcome her and George's twins was confirmed on The Talk earlier this month, following rumors.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Twins' Sexes: George's mom Nina Clooney spilled the beans recently, saying her son and Amal are expecting a boy and a girl.
"It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," she told Vogue magazine, in comments posted Thursday.
Nina added that she and George's dad, Nick Clooney, are "extremely excited" to add to their family. The two are already grandparents to George's sister's two kids.
A Private Life: Just like their parents, the Clooney twins will likely avoid the spotlight if they can help it. Their parents are notoriously private and will probably shield their kids from the paparazzi as much as they can.
The twins will be able to enjoy a quiet, private upbringing; George and Amal own several homes, including a luxury New York City condo, the actor's famous holiday villa in Lake Como, Italy, and a 17th century country mansion in England, where his wife has lived for most of her life.
And don't expect to see the kids on social media; Their parents don't have any official accounts.
Jet-Setters: That said, the Clooneys often travel internationally, mainly for work. So they may opt to bring their children along for at least some of the trips.
Uncle Matt? One of the first non-family members George told about Amal's pregnancy was his friend and frequent co-star Matt Damon, a father of four, who will likely be a doting pseudo-uncle to the twins.
"Those kids are gonna have a lot of uncles, Damon told E! News' Marc Malkin this week. "George has a lot of really great, great, great friends. Those kids...are lucky enough to have those two parents but they'll have a lot of uncles and aunts."
George and Amal, an international human rights attorney, wed in Italy in 2014.
Damon told Malkin he was not surprised when the actor told him his wife was pregnant, even though the actor, once one of Hollywood's most sought-after bachelors, used to seem dismissive of the idea of having kids.
"It was a total nonstarter," Damon told Malkin. "But once he met [Amal] everything changed."