The stars came out for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilsonlast night.

The couple co-chaired An Unforgettable Evening gala, benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, in Beverly Hills—making it more than your average date night for the actors.

"Every day's a blessing, every day's a date night," Wilson, standing with her husband of nearly 29 years, told E! News on the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. "We're healthy, we're happy."

"I find the date begins when you finally get on the other side of the 405," added Hanks, throwing in a joke about the notorious L.A. traffic. (He also called E! "the Bible of show business," so please excuse our blush.)