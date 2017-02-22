"OK, first of all..."
Steven and Diandra are getting into an explosive argument on tonight's So Cosmo! On the episode, Diandra isn't invited to a dinner with designer Phillip Plein with some of the other staff, so Steven and Diandra sit down together so he can explain why she didn't make the guest list.
But Diandra, who is Cosmo's brand coordinator, doesn't get upset about not being invited, she gets upset when Steven calls her an "assistant."
"I was not trying to be mean," Steven explains about not inviting Diandra. "There are other assistants that weren't invited. So I didn't think that it was fair if all the assistants, or a handful couldn't go."
Diandra tells Steven she wasn't "worried" about being invited and Steven tells her he was just being "protective" of the other assistants.
"Absolutely, but I'm also not an assistant," Diandra says.
"Well, coordinator and assistant are somewhat similar," Steven replies.
