Derek Jeter's wife, model Hannah Jeter, was wary about announcing her pregnancy.
The 26-year-old had announced this week, seven months after their wedding, that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl.
"It was just exciting news and it was something that we had to really come out about because frankly, I was doing all this press this week," Hannah told E! News exclusively. "So I hid it as long as I could and then all of a sudden, I thought, 'Okay, well I have a week's worth of Sports Illustrated press to do. What am I supposed to do? Do I just walk out? Do I not address it? I mean, do I wear baggy clothes all week?"
"I mean, trust me, I really thought about it and I thought, this going to be easier for me, to, rather than deal with rumors, just come out and say it," she said. "And it's all good news."
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
Hannah appears in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which is on newsstands now. This marks her sixth appearance in the annual edition.
The model did not find out she was pregnant until after she posed for the shoot.
In her interview with E! News, she also opened up about her future parenting style.
"I think I'll be strict 'cause my parents were relatively strict with me," she said. "They were strict until they weren't. They were strict until I was about 18 and now my mom is my best friend. So, I thin, you just want them to get through high school and get them on the right path, so maybe I'll be something like my mom, I hope."