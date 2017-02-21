So Cosmo is turning up the heat this Wednesday!
On the next episode of the E! show, Channing Tatum invites Joanna Coles and the Cosmopolitan staff to a "private" audition for Magic Mike dancers for their live shows in Las Vegas and things get pretty intimate.
"I am absolutely terrified that one of them is going to try and give me a lap dance because I'd pass out with embarrassment," Joanna says before going into the audition room.
But even though she's nervous, she's also excited about the experience.
E!
Joanna explains, "I've been looking forward to today because my friend Channing Tatum suggested that the Cosmo staff get involved in the auditioning process for the live Magic Mike show in Vegas. So we've been invited to some private auditions."
While at the auditions, the staff is told that the dancers are in need of some volunteers!
Check out the video above to see the staff get lap dances by the sexy, shirtless men!
Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!