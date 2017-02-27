The 2017 Oscars have come and gone!
But don't worry. Just because it's over doesn't mean that you can't relive your favorite red carpet moments. How, you ask?
If you tuned in last night, you know that E! Live 360, presented by AT&T, was there to catch everything (and we mean everything) on the red carpet. From Hailee Steinfeld rocking the Fashion Cam to Sunny Pawar's too-cute sneakers to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel embodying #CoupleGoals to, we captured it all from every angle.
And E!'s own Will Marfuggi was in studio during the show along with film expert Tiffany Smith, stylist Justin Sylvester, social media maven Morgan Stewart, costume designer Mandi Line and celebrity hairdresser Ted Gibson to make sure that you didn't miss a beat.
