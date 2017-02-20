EXCLUSIVE!

The "PB & J" Is the Hottest New Lip Trend, According to Beyoncé's Makeup Artist: Learn How to Do It!

Sir John is ready to help you with all of your beauty needs!

The celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Beyoncé and Viola Davis, stops by the Cosmopolitan office on this Wednesday's episode of So Cosmo. And in this exclusive clip from the show, Sir John teaches Joanna Coles, Tiffany, Leah and more of the Cosmo staff some fun beauty tips!

"Sir John is hugely important in the beauty community, he does makeup for incredible celebrities, so this is a huge treat," Leah gushes.

Painting an Angel ?????? #history #shining

A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on

During his meeting with the staff, Sir John explains that he's going to show them how to do a "DIY PB & J lip" using L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paints.

Want to learn how to do it?

So Cosmo, So Cosmo 103

E!

Take a look at the So Cosmo video above to see Sir John explain how and to see him give more beauty tips!

Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

