Sir John is ready to help you with all of your beauty needs!

The celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Beyoncé and Viola Davis, stops by the Cosmopolitan office on this Wednesday's episode of So Cosmo. And in this exclusive clip from the show, Sir John teaches Joanna Coles, Tiffany, Leah and more of the Cosmo staff some fun beauty tips!

"Sir John is hugely important in the beauty community, he does makeup for incredible celebrities, so this is a huge treat," Leah gushes.