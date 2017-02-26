EXCLUSIVE!

E! Live 360 at Oscars 2017: Be There on Tonight's Red Carpet!

  • By
  • &

by E! & AT&T

By E! and AT&T

You've enjoyed our sneak peeks from the E! studio and from Saturday's red carpet prep, and tonight's the night!

E! Live 360 is on the 2017 Oscars red carpet this evening, putting you in the heart of all the A-list action at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Presented by AT&T, E Live 360 is a totally immersive only available on the E! News app.

E! Live 360, Will Marfuggi, Oscars

E! News

Our multi-channel event covers the red carpet from all angles, and your E! Live 360 host Will Marfuggi will be pointing out the all must-see moments as they're happening, so there's no chance of FOMO. Watch the 2D promo above to see what we mean.

Download the E! News app now at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, and join us tonight at 5 ET/2 p.m. PT on the Oscars red carpet.

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage today starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, and join the conversation on Oscar.com and across social with #oscars and #eredcarpet. Following The Oscars® ceremony on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, come back to E! for our live After-Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.

