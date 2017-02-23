As you've seen in our past sneak peek, E! Live 360, presented by AT&T, lets you experience the red carpet in a whole new way.

But in addition to being a personalized, immersive experience, E! Live 360 is a social space too—and we want to hear from you!

Who are you most excited to see on the Oscars 2017 red carpet? Who will be best dressed? And who was royally snubbed in this year's nominations? Sound off on social using the #eredcarpet hashtag.