WWE Star George "The Animal" Steele Dies at Age 79

The WWE has lost another legend.

George "The Animal" Steele, a Hall of Famer known for his green tongue and hairy chest, has died at age 79, the group said in a statement Friday.

Steele, whose real name was William James Myers, made his pro-wrestling debut in the late '60s and later became a popular villain in the ring. He continued to make WWE appearances throughout the late '90s. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1995 by fellow wrestler Doink the Clown, who died at age 55 in 2013.