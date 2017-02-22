EXCLUSIVE!

Sneak Peek: E! Live 360's Oscars 2017 Red Carpet Experience

Award season 2017 is about to culminate with Hollywood's biggest night: the Oscars.

And now you can experience the red carpet in a whole new way with E! Live 360, presented by AT&T.

What's E! Live 360, you ask? More than just a livestream, it's a totally immersive experience that puts you in the heart of all the red carpet action, and it's only available on the E! News app.

Download the E! News app at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store to watch a sneak peek in the video above.

Our multi-channel event covers the red carpet from all angles, and your E! Live 360 host Will Marfuggi will be pointing out all the must-see moments as they're happening, so there's no chance of FOMO. See what we mean in our 2D promo video with Will below.

So what are you waiting for? Download the E! News app now at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, and join us Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26, and following The Oscars® ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.

