Saturday Savings: Selma Blair's Denim Dress Is Only $46

ESC: Saturday Savings, Selma Blair

AKM-GSI

At $46, can you afford to say no? (The answer is no.)

How springtime does Selma Blair look in this denim Volcom dress? If you don't live in LA and it's not yet loafer weather where you are, you probably haven't put much thought into your May wardrobe. But it really is time to start thinking about it!

This light-weight jean piece is the perfect first outfit—you're keeping cool without shedding too many layers—so take after the Cruel Intentions star and order one!

Not convinced a tunic's the way to go? Keep scrolling for more flirty, discounted dress options.

Get the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings, Market

Madewell Belted Denim Shirt Dress, Was: $160, Now: $80

ESC: Saturday Savings, Market

Current/Elliot Jane Printed Cotton Mini Dress, Was: $248, Now: $100

ESC: Saturday Savings, Market

Etre Cecile Printed Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress, Was: $135, Now: $71

ESC: Saturday Savings, Market

Zara Tie-Up Strap Dress, Was: $40, Now: $10

ESC: Saturday Savings, Market

W118 By Walter Baker Tatum Cotton Dress, Was: $168, Now: $84

ESC: Saturday Savings, Market

H&M Patterned Dress, Was: $35, Now: $15

Deals, deals, deals.

