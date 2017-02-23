1. Blotting Papers: Blotting papers are essential for getting rid of excess oil and shine on your face—two things we definitely don't want showing up in our red carpet photos. They're small and easy to keep in your purse for a quick touch-up, and Sephora's brand comes in a tiny container for easy access.

2. Minimergency Kit: We're actually obsessed with these "minimergency" kits from Sephora, which come complete with everything you could need in case of any red carpet emergency—a sewing kit, a nail file, Advil, a bandaid and much more.

3. Foot Petals: Since you'll likely be wearing heels all night, you want to make sure you stay comfortable. Stick some of these Foot Petals right in the sole of your shoe for extra comfort as your make that red carpet your catwalk!

4. Phone Charger: If you don't take photos and Snapchats, were you even there?! Make sure no one doubts your attendance by keeping your phone charged all night with this cute, portable charger.

5. Roll-On Perfume: Part of feeling your best during a big night is also smelling your best. Keep a roll-able version of your fave perfume in your purse to reapply when necessary.