Why Selena Gomez Is Still the Reigning Queen of Instagram

Beyoncé may have surpassed Selena Gomez with the most likes on one photo, but the "It Ain't Me" singer still holds the title as Queen of Instagram.

That's right, SelGo is still the most-followed person on the social media platform, and, just when you thought she couldn't exceed that goal, she informed us that she hit 110 million followers.

She shared the news by posting a photo from one of her concerts, looking out toward a massive group of fans. "Thank you fam for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth," she captioned the pic. "But more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life. I'm very grateful."