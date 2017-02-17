Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs spent their Thursday night out on the town—together.
After past speculation of trouble in paradise for this private pair, the engaged twosome resurfaced at the European premiere of Pattinson's Lost City of Z in London arm in arm. The film also stars Sienna Miller and Charlie Hunnam, both of whom also walked the red carpet.
Sporting their red carpet best, the British actor arrived in a navy suit with a black tie while his fiancée donned a black jumpsuit with zipper embellishments.
The couple posed along the red carpet, at times gazing at each other while surrounded by the frenzy of the event.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prior to this public appearance, the singer and her movie star beau attended the Los Angeles Dance Project Gala together in early December, months after gracing the red carpet of the 2016 Met Gala side by side in May. Their black tie appearance seemed to squash any mounting concerns over the state of their 2015 engagement after almost two years came and went without a wedding.
"Things are just fine," a source told E! in September 2015, blaming their separate and distant filming schedule for fueling any rumors. "There isn't a rush to get married. Fall plans turned into winter plans and now there are no specific plans, but they still plan on getting married."
After all, it certainly looks like the two still have stars in their eyes for each other.
"There is a special connection between the two of them," a source told E! at the time of their engagement. "They clicked instantly and they literally have been inseparable."