Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Royal alert!
Prince Harry made a surprise visit to the England national rugby union team's open training session at Twickenham Stadium in London Friday, during which he sat among some 12,000 fans.
The 31-year-old is a longtime fan of the team and avid rugby player. He was recently named the group's new Royal patron, taking over from grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who stepped down from the role in 2016 after more than 60 years.
This woman appeared to be particularly excited about seeing the prince—understandably!
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images
During his time at Twickenham, Harry, looking sharp in a navy suit and blue shirt, met with members of the team as well as young players involved in the Rugby Football Union's Try for Change charity program.
He also met fan Laura Wicks, a 35-year-old woman who suffered life-changing injuries in a rugby accident in 2003.
"He was asking if Laura enjoyed watching all the players at the training today, her mother, Gina Wicks, told The Daily Express. "She has really enjoyed it."
Harry had been the union's vice patron since 2010.
"We welcome Prince Harry as our new Patron," Peter Baines, RFU president, said in a statement in December. "He has been Vice Patron for a number of years already and a regular at England Tests at Twickenham. He has been a brilliant ambassador of our work in the community and our charities as well as internationally for the union as President of the 2015 Rugby World Cup."