Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy is ready for his close up.

A little over a month after his birth, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's first child has officially made his television debut on Good Morning America.

The ballroom couple shared their son with the world Friday morning with a sit-down interview as they talked everything from their son's future career to the couple's upcoming wedding. First things first—who does the baby look like?

"I was hoping that he'd look like me and have her personality, so I'm just worried a little bit now because he looks like her," Maksim quipped to ABC's Paula Faris.