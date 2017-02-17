Kate Hudson "Can't Imagine" Ever Using a Dating App

The worst part, Hudson told DeGeneres, is that every so often, "all your girlfriends go to lunch and then it's like, 'What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?'"

"I just think: Why don't you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don't you just go up to someone, and why doesn't a guy have the guts to come up and say, 'Hey, I'm so-and-so. How about we hang out?'" asked Hudson, who was on the show to promote Fabletics. "Maybe I'm old school."

Either way, Hudson added, "I'm all right."

Might she ever reconsider?

"Maybe if I'm older and I'm single still. I don't know. It's weird!" she said. Laughing at herself, Hudson joked, "Cut to watching television in your room, wondering why you don't have a date."