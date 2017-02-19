Hollywood's Red Carpet Besties of the 2017 Award Season Revealed

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Award season just isn't as special without your Hollywood BFF nearby.
As the road to the 2017 Oscars continues, there's one thing that pop culture fans haven't gotten enough of on the red carpet this year: It's the sight of two Hollywood friends celebrating together.
From the Golden Globes to the SAG Awards, some familiar faces have been able to rejoice and honor the best in film with a close pal.
What came next were aww-worthy photographs, backstage reunions and some serious girl power. Yes, we're talking about you talented ladies in Hidden Figures.
With the Oscars just one week away, we're taking a look at five standout groups who displayed true friendship goals this year. Will we see these friends back together on Oscar Sunday? We can't wait to watch.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for TNT
Emma Stone and Brie Larson: Long before hanging out backstage at the SAG Awards last month at the Shrine Auditorium, Brie opened up about how the La La Land star became a guide to her during last year's award season. "Emma Stone was kind of my mentor through this," Brie shared with ET when she was nominated for Room. "I've been texting with her and talking with her through this whole thing, and she just kept saying to me, ‘You're inside the TV!' Now that I'm here, I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, you are inside the TV!' I've watched this every year since I could watch TV."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TNT
Meryl Streep and Viola Davis: Yes, these two were both present at Viola's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony this past month. Yes, they embraced for the biggest hug during a commercial break at the SAG Awards. But perhaps the greatest sign of this friendship is when Viola presented Meryl with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. "You make me proud to be an artist," the Fences star shared. "You make me feel that what I have in me—my body, my face, my age—is enough."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams: As Michelle celebrated her highly praised performance in Manchester by the Sea, her longtime friend was by her side at parties, red carpets and more. "I'm so in love with her," Michelle once shared with People. "She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there."
Kris Connor/Getty Images
Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe: Whether celebrating their win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast or simply posing together on the red carpet, the Hidden Figures cast can't hide their chemistry on and off the screen. "What you saw on screen is who we are in real life as far as the chemistry goes," Octavia shared with E! News' Brad Goreski on Live From the Red Carpet. "I've always been a fan of Taraji so the fact that we are getting to work together and play sisters and we've now become sisters in real life is wonderful. And Janelle is a breath of fresh air. She's a force of nature."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar: After spending a few months doing publicity for Lion, in which they play the same character Saroo at different ages, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that this pair developed a special friendship that was on full display throughout award season. "He's so beautifully innocent and that's why you get such a beautiful performance from him. He's just really enjoying it," Dev recently shared about his co-star to The Daily Telegraph. "He's our little mascot on this movie."
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26, and following The Oscars® ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.