Some romantic gestures can leave a woman speechless.
For Jenelle Evans, it happened days before Valentine's Day during a proposal she may never forget.
Close to one week after getting engaged to David Eason, the Teen Mom star is opening up about the surprise moment and the ring that left her at a loss for words.
"The ring is a pear shape diamond with a halo of tiny diamonds surrounding the center stone," Jenelle shared with E! News exclusively. "David did an excellent job and I absolutely adore everything about it."
She continued, "The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless."
According to the MTV reality star, David planned a random weekend to take her up to the mountains. One day later, the couple enjoyed breakfast and a morning hike. Once they reached the top of the mountain, cupid struck.
"He told me to look at the roses on the ground and asked if I thought they were pretty," Jenelle shared. "Of course I agreed! Then he said, 'These are for you!' and I said 'no!'"
She added, "As I looked over his shoulder, MTV was there behind the trees and I had no idea they were going to be there. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! We were both in tears." The couple would ultimately break the news on Instagram with their very own posts.
As both parties continue soaking in their relationship status, fans are already curious to know when the ceremony could be. As of now, wedding planning isn't the priority.
"We haven't set a date yet, but looking into this summer or next summer," Jenelle shared. "We're wanting to get into our new house and settle down. I want to plan when I have the time."
Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. only on MTV.