Long live King Robert Liam!

Prince Liam's (William Moseley) ongoing suspicions about Robert's (Max Brown) manipulative behavior were finally confirmed as a whole bunch of secrets and revelations came to light ahead of his coronation in Sunday's jaw-dropping season three finale of The Royals.

It turns out Robert definitely isn't the perfect picture of honor and integrity he's been praised as, and that could spell a lot more trouble in the monarchy, especially for Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) and Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park), now that he's seated in the most powerful position on the throne.

In fact, we'd even go so far as to say he's a complete and total monster. Too much? Well, let us count the ways: