On Wednesday, Gwen was a guest on The Tonight Show and dished about her relationship with her boyfriend Blake. The pair recently went to Disneyland, and Gwen was shocked to discover it was his first time!

She told host Jimmy Fallon, "He'd never been to Disneyland! I was like, 'Your life is not even complete yet. Like, what are you doing?' I was nervous—because for me, obviously, I go anywhere. Like, I know I'm going to get hounded for pictures or whatever, but I don't mind. For him, he's not used to that. Like I said, he's in the woods most of the time."