First comes love, then comes kids, then comes the reality of post-baby bodies.

Like so many parents know, welcoming a child brings a whole new level of love and light into the world. But often times in pop culture, attention is placed on celebrity moms getting back in shape.

While some accomplish their goals in a matter of weeks, others take a bit more time in finding out what's best for them.

Recently, Blake Lively got candid about getting back into shape after her second child. Despite having access to the best of the best, the actress admitted that it's a process.

"You know after the second kid it's really different. So this is not my normal body, but I like it," she shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the L'Oréal Paris "Galentine's Day" event. "I'm learning to love my body in every iteration and I think that's hard for women, and so I learned a lot."