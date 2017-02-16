First comes love, then comes kids, then comes the reality of post-baby bodies.
Like so many parents know, welcoming a child brings a whole new level of love and light into the world. But often times in pop culture, attention is placed on celebrity moms getting back in shape.
While some accomplish their goals in a matter of weeks, others take a bit more time in finding out what's best for them.
Recently, Blake Lively got candid about getting back into shape after her second child. Despite having access to the best of the best, the actress admitted that it's a process.
"You know after the second kid it's really different. So this is not my normal body, but I like it," she shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the L'Oréal Paris "Galentine's Day" event. "I'm learning to love my body in every iteration and I think that's hard for women, and so I learned a lot."
Anna Webber/Getty Images for L'Oreal
Ultimately, countless other moms both in and out of Hollywood have offered some advice into loving and understanding the body after baby. And from the sounds of things, they can also relate to Blake's experience.
After the birth of her son Milan, Shakira admitted that she was figuring out how to balance work and being a new parent. At the same time, she confessed to not being 100 percent satisfied with her body.
"I still have a long way to go. I still have a few pounds over to lose," she told ABC News. "It's part of motherhood, you know. You got to figure it out as you go."
For Zoe Saldana, life as a superfit actress left her feeling like she was missing something important in her life. That missing element ended up being her partner and twin boys.
"Now that I have it, I don't want to take it back so I'm willing to accept everything as it is," she shared with E! News back in 2015. "I've gone through a lot with it [my body] and I'm just embracing the place where I'm at."
After Kristin Cavallari gave birth to her third child, the fashion designer opened up about her healthy lifestyle. As it turns out, each previous birth taught her a few tricks and tips to getting back in shape.
"It starts with maintaining a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy," Kristin explained to us. "I worked out and ate the way I normally do: healthy 80% of the time, and 20% I ate whatever I wanted."
While every mom's journey is different, parents can agree that raising healthy, happy kids is most important.
Besides, life as a mother isn't exactly a walk in the park. As Kim Zolciak-Biermann pointed out, nobody moves more than a mom on the go.
"I don't sit down," the Don't Be Tardy star shared with E! News. "I think even pregnant with twins, very, very pregnant with twins, I was shopping, walking around, I could barely walk towards the end. But I definitely think staying active is a big thing."