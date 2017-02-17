"Sorry Giuliana!"

Brad Goreski hilariously calls out Giuliana Rancic's style on tonight's Fashion Police New York Fashion Week Special! On the episode, co-hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana, Brad, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho, along with major celeb guests Rebecca Minkoff and Jasmine Tookes, are ready to talk all about the latest runway trends.

But while talking about "cold shoulder tops" and how they're no longer on trend after being all the rage last season, Brad realizes Giuliana is wearing the style!

Comparing the cold shoulder tops to the hot new trend of one-shoulder cutouts, Brad explains, "So what this is, we were seeing all these cold shoulder tops with both shoulders exposed for a while...sorry Giuliana..."