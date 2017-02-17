EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Brad Goreski Hilariously Call Out Giuliana Rancic for Being Not So On Trend on Fashion Police NYFW Special

"Sorry Giuliana!"

Brad Goreski hilariously calls out Giuliana Rancic's style on tonight's Fashion Police New York Fashion Week Special! On the episode, co-hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana, Brad, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho, along with major celeb guests Rebecca Minkoff and Jasmine Tookes, are ready to talk all about the latest runway trends.

But while talking about "cold shoulder tops" and how they're no longer on trend after being all the rage last season, Brad realizes Giuliana is wearing the style!

Comparing the cold shoulder tops to the hot new trend of one-shoulder cutouts, Brad explains, "So what this is, we were seeing all these cold shoulder tops with both shoulders exposed for a while...sorry Giuliana..."

When Giuliana hears this, she pulls up one shoulder and receives a round of applause!

Watch the hilarious moment in the clip above and see how Giuliana reacts to Brad! 

Fashion Police, Fashion Police NYFW Special

E!

And then be sure to watch tonight at 8 p.m. to see the co-hosts dish about all things New York Fashion Week!

Watch the Fashion Police New York Fashion Week special Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!

