In case you were wondering, Shannon De Lima seems to be doing just fine after finalizing her divorce to Marc Anthony.
"Hold the suspense, handle the art of the unpredictable," the model wrote in Spanish in an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself.
The timing of this post is what caught our attention since it seems to align to the news that her now ex-husband romance with 21-year-old model Mariana Downing.
E! News confirms that the 48-year-old singer has been dating the aspiring model, who is represented by Wilhelmina Miami, for several months.
They've already done a bit of traveling together, and we've learned they're in love. But given her busy modeling schedule and his tour, they don't see each other all the time. When Downing's schedule permits, however, she travels to be with the 48-year-old musician.
The couple spent New Year's Eve together in the Dominican Republic, where they were spotted attending the same Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona concert as his ex, who spent the night with her nine-year-old son and the father of their child.
Anthony and De Lima never actually coincided on camera, but de Lima danced and cheered for the "Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta" singer when he joined the Cuban group on stage.
The singer doesn't seem to mind the 27-year age difference, but his oldest daughter, Ariana Anthony, whom he shares with ex Debbie Rosado, is 23 years old. Yes, his new girlfriend is younger than his oldest daughter.
E! News reported in November 2016 that Anthony and De Lima decided to split, and one month later they made an official announcement.
"After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two-year marriage," the two said in a statement to E! News. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."
They have no children together.