Sadly, the 2017 Oscars audience did not get to watch Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling bring their musical performances from La La Land to life onstage.
However, they got the next best thing; John Legend. The Grammy-winning and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, who also stars in the movie, sang in their place.
He performed on the piano, singing a medley made up of Stone and Gosling's duet "City of Stars" and the actress' solo "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" as couples danced together, with some dancing in the air while on cables.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before the show that the singer was "very nervous" about his performance.
"There's a bit of piano medley happening tonight that he doesn't know if he can do," she said.
Days before the Oscars, Legend had posted on Instagram a sweet photo of him practicing on the piano with 10-month-old daughter Luna sitting on his lap.
La La Land, a romantic musical drama about a struggling actress and jazz musician in Los Angeles, was nominated for 14 Oscars—the same number of nominations given to Titanic back in 1998. Stone and Gosling both earned individual acting nods, while the movie was also nominated for Best Picture.
Legend was not nominated for an Oscar this year. He and Common won the award for Best Original Song in 2015, for their track "Glory" from Selma.
