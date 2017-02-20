There's a secret club operating under a cloak of darkness in Hollywood. A club whose members would do anything to keep their identities under wraps. A club that operates in back alleys and basements, conducting its business through caged whispers and hand signals.

These are the People Who Don't Like La La Land.

At first they were few and far between. When the movie stormed the scene, brimming with award season potential and the overwhelming charm of Ryan Gosling, it was pure industry blasphemy to even think that it might be a little bit over-the-top. No excuse was valid: Who cares if you hate musicals? This is a movie for people who don't like musicals! Who cares if you don't like jazz? This is a movie that brings jazz to a new audience! Prefer New York to Los Angeles? Just try and argue against those sunsets. And then there's the Prius bit—this movie is so self-aware that even the Los Angeles love story doesn't have to be a Los Angeles love story.