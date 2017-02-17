Ready to spread your wings? It's your chance to shine! Discovering...so much more to life...as you vote in the sweet 16.
Yes, those were (sort of) the lyrics to Hilary Duff's "Sweet Sixteen," and yes, this is round three of TV's Top Couple 2017, in which sixteen couples try to knock each other out in order to make it to the elite 8.
Who will continue on? Who will perish? That's all up to you, and all the voting you're going to do over the weekend.
Will last year's winners, Clarke and Lexa of The 100 prevail once more? Will Stiles and Lydia, who finally made things a little bit more official this year on Teen Wolf, make it to the end? Will The Walking Dead or Once Upon a Time make it to the next round with two couples still in the game? Or will it be the unexpected Norwegian powerhouse, Skam, that continues to dominate the competition?
It's gonna be a long weekend, so brace yourselves and settle in.
The poll will be open until Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. PT, so make sure to get your votes in before then!