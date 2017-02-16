Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima just recently finalized their divorce, but E! News confirms he's already moved on with someone new: 21-year-old model Mariana Downing.
E! News has learned that Wilhelmina Miami represents that up and comer, and that she and Anthony have been dating for a few months. They've already done a bit of traveling together, and we've learned they're in love. But given her busy modeling schedule and his tour, they don't see each other all the time. When Downing's schedule permits, however, she travels to be with the 48-year-old musician.
E! News has reached out to reps for both stars for comment.
The couple spent New Year's Eve together in the Dominican Republic, where they were spotted attending the same Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona concert as his ex, who spent the night with her nine-year-old son and the father of their child.
Anthony and De Lima never actually coincided on camera, but de Lima danced and cheered for Anthony when he joined the Cuban group on stage.
The "I Need to Know" singer doesn't seem to mind the 27-year age difference, but his oldest daughter, Ariana Anthony, whom he shares with ex Debbie Rosado, is 23 years old. Yes, his new girlfriend is younger than his oldest daughter.
E! News reported in November 2016 that Anthony and De Lima decided to split, and one month later they made an official announcement.
"After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two-year marriage," the two said in a statement to E! News. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."
They have no children together.