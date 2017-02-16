Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima just recently finalized their divorce, but E! News confirms he's already moved on with someone new: 21-year-old model Mariana Downing.

E! News has learned that Wilhelmina Miami represents that up and comer, and that she and Anthony have been dating for a few months. They've already done a bit of traveling together, and we've learned they're in love. But given her busy modeling schedule and his tour, they don't see each other all the time. When Downing's schedule permits, however, she travels to be with the 48-year-old musician.

E! News has reached out to reps for both stars for comment.

The couple spent New Year's Eve together in the Dominican Republic, where they were spotted attending the same Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona concert as his ex, who spent the night with her nine-year-old son and the father of their child.