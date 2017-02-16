Britney Spears may not have had anything to do with the creation of Britney Ever After, the Lifetime original movie all about her storied career as one of pop music's most iconic performers, but the actress playing her is sure hopeful that she'll at least check the final product out when it premieres this weekend.
"I've stalked her a lot," star Natasha Bassett told E! News when we visited the Vancouver-based set of the film. "We haven't had any contact, but I hear she's a fan of Lifetime movies, so I hope she'll watch the movie."
Lifetime
"I can only hope she'll be pleased with our portrayal of her," the Australian actress continued. "It really shines a beautiful light on her and shows how she came through something so horrible in a very beautiful way and came out a lot stronger."
As for what she'd love to tell Spears, if she ever had the chance, Bassett was nothing but effusive. "I would just tell her how much I admire her and how much respect I have for her and that I wish her all the happiness in the world," she said.
Britney Ever After follows the pop star's tumultuous career, starting with her rise to fame, her fall from grace and her eventual triumphant resurrection, checking in with all the expected familiar faces along the way, including Justin Timberlake (Nathan Keyes) and the rest of the guys in NSYNC, ex-husband Kevin Federline (Clayton Chitty) and her parents Jamie and Lynn Spears, played by Matthew Harrison and Nicole Oliver, respectively.
For more from the rest of the cast on what they'd like to say to their real-life counterparts, be sure to check out the video above.
Britney Ever After airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.