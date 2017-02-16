Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey Are Engaged

Mike Windle/Getty Images
Congrats to Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey! The two are engaged!
The 39-year-old Kiwi actress and former Two and a Half Men star announced the happy news on the show Hollywood Today Live this week.
"Now he's my fiancé," she said. "I'm announcing it."
She said Jason, 36, proposed while they were on a sofa and that she did not know it was coming. The two had been dating for four years.
Jason, who is one of the late John Ritter's four kids, and Melanie have starred in several three movies together—The Big Ask in 2013, We'll Never Have Paris in 2014 and The Intervention in 2016.
"It was fun, it was just easy," the actress told Screen Crush about working with her beau on the latter film. "We get along really well. He is just such a sweet, easygoing person. It was nice, he is very easy to be around. He is such a good actor."
Melanie was previously married to her Rose Red co-star Jimmi Simpson. They split in 2012 after five years of marriage.