Dads can be so embarrassing, you know? Like when they bring out your baby pictures in front of your date, or show off a video of you dancing to the Barney theme song, or ask the teacher with whom your secretly having an illegal affair out to dinner.

Archie (KJ Apa) would probably much prefer one or both of the first two options in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Riverdale, in which Fred (Luke Perry) practically begs Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) to join him and his son for dinner.

"I was thinking that, you know, if you're going to be alone tonight, we could take you out to dinner," Fred says as Archie tries desperately, and understandably, to pull him away. "After everything you've done for my son...you know, with his music, it's the least I could do. I insist."

Ohhhh Fred.