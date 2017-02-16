There's one thing celebs (and models at NYFW) have made clear: Braids are in.

From hair crowns to long, single plaits, braids have many variations that can't go wrong. If you're wondering who's the face behind fashion week's Instagram-worthy hair looks, the answer is Jen Atkin's protégé and celebrity hairstylist, Justine Marjan. This season, the hair pro's work has been spotted down the runways of major designers, including Alice & Olivia, Tory Burch and Jonathan Simkai.

Wondering how to get the hair all the models and celebs are wearing? The expert shared her tips and tricks for a single Mohawk braid in the video above.