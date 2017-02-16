Shay Mitchell & Olivia Culpo-Approved Braids, Right This Way

by Maya Kashlan

There's one thing celebs (and models at NYFW) have made clear: Braids are in.

From hair crowns to long, single plaits, braids have many variations that can't go wrong. If you're wondering who's the face behind fashion week's Instagram-worthy hair looks, the answer is Jen Atkin's protégé and celebrity hairstylist, Justine Marjan. This season, the hair pro's work has been spotted down the runways of major designers, including Alice & Olivia, Tory Burch and Jonathan Simkai.

Wondering how to get the hair all the models and celebs are wearing? The expert shared her tips and tricks for a single Mohawk braid in the video above. 

Rapunzel rope braid for miss @shaym ????? #nyfw #justinemarjanhair makeup by @patrickta

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on

When she's not prepping models for high-end fashion shows, the beauty guru is working her magic on Hollywood's fashion-forward celebs, such as Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington, Olivia Culpo and Shay Mitchell (just to name a few).

Super thick Elsa ???? braid for @oliviaculpo during #nyfw ??

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on

Want an even easier look? Olivia's sleek pony is the definition of hair goals—and doesn't require the Mohawk addition. 

What's your favorite braid-do?

