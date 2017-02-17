Big Little Lies has little little changes.

HBO's new drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley finally makes its debut this Sunday, taking Liane Moriarty's juicy 2014 bestseller about a murder and school politics at an elementary school from the page to the small screen.

As huge fans of the novel, we were curious to see if any major changes were made in the transition, and we're happy to say the changes, small and few and far between, totally work and only add to this delicious and dark tale of a first grade fundraiser turned crime scene.

Avoiding major spoilers, here are some of the changes you can expect when you tune into Big Little Lies' premiere on Sunday...