Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are no longer living together, E! News has learned.

The stars of Rob & Chyna, who got engaged last year and share a 3-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, had undergone a brief but drama-filled breakup in December, months after weathering a fight. They have not been spotted together publicly this month and Chyna was recently seen without her engagement ring. The two have not commented.

A source told E! News exclusively Friday that Rob and Chyna are living in separate homes and that even family members are not sure about their relationship status.

"Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work," the source said. "He's been focusing on his sock line more."