Ireland Baldwin is spilling some very personal secrets!

The model, and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, just dished exclusively to E! News at the premiere of E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement in Beverly Hills Wednesday about going topless and wanting to have a threesome with a major celeb.

When asked if she would want to have an arrangement with a celeb, Ireland revealed, "Well I have a boyfriend and he probably wouldn't be happy hearing this but I think we both share the same man crush kind of...but Tom Hardy. So I wouldn't mind having an arrangement between me and Tom Hardy if my boyfriend could also somehow be in there."