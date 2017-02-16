Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Is Meghan Markle getting primed for Princesshood? That's the question everyone's asking these days.
No, we don't yet have a concrete answer for you, but what we can comment on is the undeniable coincidences between the actress' wardrobe choices and those of Kate Middleton's.
Though the Suits star's style is typically a little sexier than Kate's, she and the Dutchess of Cambridge's closets do have a lot in common.
So without further ado, here are five times the world (a.k.a. paparazzi) caught Meghan and Kate totally twinning.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
How good does navy blue look on the two brunette beauties? Kate in her perfectly tailored fit and flare coat and Meghan in her casual, collared dress. Though the actress switched things up with leopard-print shoes and a black bag, Kate kept things monochrome in pumps, a clutch and a fascinator to match.
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
The flowing nature of these two red carpet ensembles make them strikingly similar. Though Meghan's wearing a pair of wide-leg pants, the cutout details on her top resemble the lace on Kate's maxi. Both looks are fitted toward the top and oversized on the bottom, creating a whimsical silhouette.
Danny Martindale/WireImage
We could see them swapping these outfits in a heartbeat.
Splash News
A fully buttoned-up wool coat has become somewhat of a Kate Middleton signature. It's a surefire way to seem poised and elegant without having to put in much effort or overthink the look. So when Meghan was spotted in this wool vest, we couldn't help but get instant Dutchess vibes.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
By wearing black trousers and a turtleneck, Meghan's added her own personal spin on this very-Kate outfit.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Matching red embroidered minis? Check! The brocade on Meghan's Dolce & Gabbana dress and eye-catching threading on Kate's look tell us both style stars appreciate a good pattern—and red! It's a powerful color, so of course, these two are rocking it.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate's, again, gone matchy-matchy with all-red accessories while Meghan's edgier side shows through with those lace-up, pointy-toe flats and metallic clutch.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Two separate events, but two similar styles of dressing. Kate's floral Alexander McQueen gown from this year's BAFTAs was potentially the edgiest thing we've ever seen her in. It was shoulder-baring and form-fitting, which reminded us of Meghan's 2012 sequined number.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Had the two been at the same event, all one would need is a lengthening (or shortening) of hemline and they'd be hard-core twinning for sure.
Isn't it crazy!