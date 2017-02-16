Is Meghan Markle getting primed for Princesshood? That's the question everyone's asking these days.

No, we don't yet have a concrete answer for you, but what we can comment on is the undeniable coincidences between the actress' wardrobe choices and those of Kate Middleton's.

Though the Suits star's style is typically a little sexier than Kate's, she and the Dutchess of Cambridge's closets do have a lot in common.

So without further ado, here are five times the world (a.k.a. paparazzi) caught Meghan and Kate totally twinning.