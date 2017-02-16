Bijou Phillips has been hospitalized.

E! News can confirm the 36-year-old Almost Famous actress has been silently suffering from kidney disease for several years and was taken to the hospital Wednesday night as she continues to deal with it. We're told she has been on the kidney transplant list and just recently found a donor.

Her husband, former That 70s Show star Danny Masterson's rep tells E! News, "Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last 5 years, including being on the transplant list. In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress free life with a vegan diet which eventually wasn't enough and she's been privately having weekly dialysis."