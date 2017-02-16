Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats as Vanderpump Theatre is about to begin.

As any true Vanderpump Rules fan knows, there's a beloved-but-uncredited character who tends to make an appearance once or twice every season, but their presence lingers like the smoke from one of James Kennedy's cigarettes around the Bravo hit. We are, of course, talking about Tequila Katie aka Katie Maloney once she's had a few too many drinks and goes to the dark side.

While she'd been mostly dormant in season four, Tequila Katie has been brought up a lot this season, as her text messages to now-husband Tom Schwartz, bridesmaid Scheana Shay and others have been shown on the show, and they truly are works of art. Which is why E! News asked Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval to flex their acting muscles and dramatically read some of Tequila Katie's "classic" drunk rage-texts for us.